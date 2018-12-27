Kings' Daniel Brickley: Gets call from parent club
Brickley was called up to the Kings on Thursday, CapFriendly reports.
With Dion Phaneuf and Alec Martinez still on IR due to their respective upper-body injuries coming out of the break, the Kings summoned a blue-line reinforcement in Brickley. The American defenseman went undrafted and only has five NHL games under his belt, so he probably won't gain any traction in fantasy leagues this season.
