Brickley was called up to the Kings on Thursday, CapFriendly reports.

With Dion Phaneuf and Alec Martinez still on IR due to their respective upper-body injuries coming out of the break, the Kings summoned a blue-line reinforcement in Brickley. The American defenseman went undrafted and only has five NHL games under his belt, so he probably won't gain any traction in fantasy leagues this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories