Brickley was called up to the Kings on Thursday, CapFriendly reports.

With Dion Phaneuf and Alec Martinez still on IR due to their respective upper-body injuries coming out of the break, the Kings summoned a blue-line reinforcement in Brickley. The American defenseman went undrafted and only has five NHL games under his belt, so he probably won't gain any traction in fantasy leagues this season.