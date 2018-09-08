Kings' Daniel Brickley: In line for opportunity
Brickley will have a good chance to make the Kings' roster out of training camp, Josh Cooper of the Athletic reports.
Brickley was a highly coveted free agent coming out of college, and if he can bring his scoring touch to the pros, he'll be a strong fantasy asset. He's only a name to watch this season in standard formats unless he shows signs of a breakout right away, but he should be on your roster in dynasty formats.
