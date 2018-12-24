Kings' Daniel Brickley: Loaned to AHL
Brickley was loaned to AHL Ontario on Monday.
Brickley failed to register a point in four games with the Kings. He hasn't done much at the AHL level either in 2018-19, posting just five points in 21 contests. Considering LA's injury problems, the team may recall Brickley in the coming days before its next game, set for Thursday against the Coyotes.
