Brickley was loaned to AHL Ontario on Monday.

Brickley failed to register a point in four games with the Kings. He hasn't done much at the AHL level either in 2018-19, posting just five points in 21 contests. Considering LA's injury problems, the team may recall Brickley in the coming days before its next game, set for Thursday against the Coyotes.

