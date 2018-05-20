Kings' Daniel Brickley: Makes debut professionally in 2017-18
Brickley appeared for one game during 2017-18, contributing an assist in 20:48 of ice time.
Since Brickley signed his contract late in the year with just two games left in the regular season, there wasn't enough time to get him accustomed to NHL speed before the playoffs, but he impressed in his only chance securing his first professional point against the Wild on April 5. At Minnesota State-Mankato, Brickley shined on the defensive end as he was named Defensive Player of the Year for the WCHA in 2016-17, and impressed offensively as well scoring 66 points (18 goals, 48 assists) in 71 games over his last two seasons. With his impressive resume, seeing Brickley on the 2018-19 opening roster wouldn't be surprising, as long as he delivers a strong training camp.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...