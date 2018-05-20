Kings' Daniel Brickley: Makes debut professionally in 2017-18

Brickley appeared for one game during 2017-18, contributing an assist in 20:48 of ice time.

Since Brickley signed his contract late in the year with just two games left in the regular season, there wasn't enough time to get him accustomed to NHL speed before the playoffs, but he impressed in his only chance securing his first professional point against the Wild on April 5. At Minnesota State-Mankato, Brickley shined on the defensive end as he was named Defensive Player of the Year for the WCHA in 2016-17, and impressed offensively as well scoring 66 points (18 goals, 48 assists) in 71 games over his last two seasons. With his impressive resume, seeing Brickley on the 2018-19 opening roster wouldn't be surprising, as long as he delivers a strong training camp.