Kings' Daniel Brickley: Placed on waivers; to begin season in minors
Brickley was assigned to AHL Ontario on Monday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Brickley was one of the more promising young talents in camp for the Kings and had hoped to crack the Opening Night roster with a strong showing. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old American, he will begin 2018-19 in the minors, forced to take the scenic route to the show. Last season, Brickley appeared in one game with the Kings, registering an assist in the process.
