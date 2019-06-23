Brickley received a qualifying offer from the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 24-year-old has just five games of NHL experience, collecting 2 points in that span. The team has shown confidence in the young blueliner, as evidenced by his 11:19 of average ice time while up with the big club. Under the terms of his qualifying offer, Brickley would earn $832,500 on a two-way deal that would allow him to continue playing in both the AHL and NHL.