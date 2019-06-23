Kings' Daniel Brickley: Qualified by Kings
Brickley received a qualifying offer from the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 24-year-old has just five games of NHL experience, collecting 2 points in that span. The team has shown confidence in the young blueliner, as evidenced by his 11:19 of average ice time while up with the big club. Under the terms of his qualifying offer, Brickley would earn $832,500 on a two-way deal that would allow him to continue playing in both the AHL and NHL.
More News
-
Kings' Daniel Brickley: Reassigned to minors•
-
Kings' Daniel Brickley: Gets call from parent club•
-
Kings' Daniel Brickley: Loaned to AHL•
-
Kings' Daniel Brickley: Set for promotion•
-
Kings' Daniel Brickley: Placed on waivers; to begin season in minors•
-
Kings' Daniel Brickley: In line for opportunity•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...