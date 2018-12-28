Brickley was sent down to AHL Ontario on Friday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Considering this is the third time Brickley has been flipped between leagues since Dec. 24, it's unclear if this is a cap-saving move or if Alec Martinez (upper body) or DIon Phaneuf (upper body) will be available to suit up versus Vegas on Saturday. The 23-year-old Brickley was a healthy scratch against Arizona on Thursday, so he probably wasn't going to play Saturday even if he did remain with the Kings.