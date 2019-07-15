Kings' Daniel Brickley: Secures two-year deal
Brickley signed a two-year, $1.4 million deal with the Kings on Monday.
Brickley has appeared in just five games with Los Angeles over the last two seasons after his three-year career at Minnesota State. The 6-foot-3 blueliner is one of many depth defensemen that will be fighting for playing time with the Kings this season.
