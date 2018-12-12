Brickley will be called up from AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Brickley has tallied two goals, three assists and 12 PIM in 21 games with the Reign this season, but is also sporting a concerning minus-17 rating. The blueliner will enter a banged up defensive corps that could be without Drew Doughty (upper body), Dion Phaneuf (upper body) and Alec Martinez (upper body) when the team goes up against Columbus on Thursday.