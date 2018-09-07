Kings' Daniel Brickley: Tending to personal matter
Brickley will miss the start of rookie camp as he's dealing with a death in the family, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Brickley will get a late start to rookie camp following the passing of his grandmother, but the 23-year-old defenseman expects to eventually rejoin the team in Las Vegas, where the "Rookie Faceoff" festival is being held.
