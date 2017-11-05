Kings' Darcy Kuemper: 27 saves not enough in overtime loss

Kuemper allowed four goals on 31 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to the Predators.

Kuemper doesn't see much action behind Jonathan Quick, but when he does, he usually makes for a strong spot start. The 27-year-old stood tall as the Kings rallied from a 3-0 deficit to earn a point against the reigning Western Conference champions. Quick is the definition of a workhorse, but Kuemper is a reliable backup who can get the job done when he's called upon.

