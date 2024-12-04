Kuemper (undisclosed) was taken off injured reserve Wednesday.

Kuemper hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 13 due to the injury. He has a 4-2-3 record, 2.65 GAA and .899 save percentage in 10 appearances in 2024-25. Goaltender Erik Portillo has been reassigned to AHL Ontario in a correspounding move. David Rittich, who started in six of LA's seven games during Kuemper's absence, might continue to get the majority of the Kings' starts, but his workload will decrease now that Kuemper is available.