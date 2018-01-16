Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Allows three in loss to Sharks
Kuemper surrendered three goals on 32 shots during Monday's 4-1 loss to San Jose.
This was Kuemper's first start since Dec. 16, and he's now allowed 10 goals through his previous three outings. The backup sports a 5-1-3 record, .931 save percentage and 2.21 GAA for the campaign, so overall, he's been solid when called upon. However, starting sparingly limits his value, and his recent form is more in line with his career numbers than his excellent start to the season. Kuemper remains a matchup-based option and potential handcuff to Los Angeles No. 1 Jonathan Quick in deep seasonal settings.
