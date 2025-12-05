Kuemper stopped 34 of 36 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Kuemper took his third straight loss (0-2-1), but he's allowed a reasonable eight goals on 91 shots in that span. The 35-year-old hasn't been the problem during the Kings' recent struggles, but it'll be tough for him to win regularly until the team's offense improves. On the year, Kuemper is 8-6-5 with a 2.35 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 19 appearances. The Kings have a rematch with the Blackhawks on Saturday.