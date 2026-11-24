Kuemper turned aside 29 of 30 shots on net in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Kuemper earned his third consecutive win in Monday's clash, as he yielded just one even-strength tally to Alex Newhook midway through the second period. After a tough start to the campaign, the 36-year-old Kuemper now holds an 8-5-1 record, a 3.05 GAA, a shutout and an .891 save percentage over 14 appearances this season. With eight wins over his last 10 games, he remains one of the top streaming options across all fantasy formats.