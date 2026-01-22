Kuemper (upper body) will be an option against the Blues on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

According to Dooley, Kuemper lost feeling in his arm following a collision in Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, but he is good to go now. This will not only be welcome news for the Kings but also for Team Canada, which won't have to worry about replacing the backstop on the Olympic roster. In his last six outings, Kuemper has failed to record a win, going 0-2-3 with a 3.53 GAA, though a clash with the lowly Blues could get him back on track.