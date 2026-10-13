Kuemper will guard the home crease in Tuesday's clash with the Oilers, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper will look to get on track in Tuesday's outing after beginning the new season on the wrong foot. Overall, he has a 0-2-1 record, a 4.02 GAA, and an .868 save percentage across three outings. He's commanded the majority of opportunities between the pipes thus far, but if his results don't improve soon, he could start ceding chances to Anton Forsberg. Tuesday's matchup will be difficult for Kuemper, however, as the Kings host the Oilers, who enter the contest at 5.00 goals per game.