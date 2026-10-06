Kuemper will guard the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Panthers, per Alexander Legget.

Kuemper will look to bounce back in a big way Tuesday after he struggled in the Kings' opener Wednesday. The 26-year-old netminder struggled, allowing eight goals across 29 shots on net in the 8-4 loss to Colorado. Backup netminder Anton Forsberg also struggled in his first appearance, where he allowed five goals to the Sharks, so both he and Kuemper have a lot of work to do to get the Kings on the right track. Kuemper will operate as the lead option between the pipes for the time being and will face off against a deep Panthers' lineup Tuesday, which should pose a good challenge. He should only be started in deep fantasy leagues until he reclaims his old form.