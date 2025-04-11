Kuemper stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

This was Kuemper's 15th straight game allowing two or fewer goals, a span in which he is 11-3-1. He bounced back from Monday's narrow loss to the Kraken, which was just his third in regulation on home ice this year. Kuemper is up to 29-11-7 with a 2.01 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 48 appearances this season. The Kings are likely to end up running into the Oilers in the first round for a fourth straight year, and it'll be on Kuemper to help them avenge three straight series losses. Before that, the Kings have four regular-season games to get through, including a home matchup versus the Avalanche on Saturday.