Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Between pipes against New York

Kuemper has been designated as the road starter versus the Islanders on Saturday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports Westreports.

This will be a stiff test against an Islanders club that ranks second in the league in both shooting percentage (11.3) and goals per game (3.50). However, Kuemper's been tremendous in limited action, fashioning a 1.88 GAA and .941 save percentage as the understudy to Jonathan Quick for the Kings.