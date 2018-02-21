Kuemper will start Tuesday against the Jets, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.

Kuemper's inconsistency has been difficult for the Kings to deal with, as he went five straight contests with a spectacular .969 save percentage and 0.89 GAA and four wins, but he followed it up with two outings that resulted in a combined .829 save percentage and 5.81 GAA. Winnipeg averages 3.3 goals per game -- third in the league -- so Kuemper won't be handed any favors to get back on track, so he may be a risky start Tuesday.