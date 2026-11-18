Kuemper turned aside all 29 shots on net he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 shutout win over the Bruins.

Kuemper stood on his head Tuesday, as he kept the Bruins off the scoresheet despite the Kings being outshot by Boston. Additionally, the 36-year-old backstop recorded his second assist of the season on Erik Gustafsson's empty-net tally, which places him behind only Anthony Stolarz for assists dished out by a goaltender. Overall, Kuemper has posted a 6-5-1 record, a 3.26 GAA, a shutout and an .884 save percentage over 12 outings this season. With six wins over his last eight tries, he's trending in the right direction and will remain the Kings top netminder for as long as Anton Forsberg struggles to find the win column. Kuemper is a viable fantasy option in two-goalie fantasy formats.