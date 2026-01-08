Kuemper allowed four goals on 28 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Kuemper had a 3-2 lead to protect over the last 2:10 of regulation but couldn't get the job done. Macklin Celebrini tied the game with 1:07 left in the third period, and he set up William Eklund's overtime tally to send Kuemper to his second loss in four outings since returning from an upper-body injury. The 35-year-old netminder has allowed four goals in three of those games. He's at a 12-7-7 record with a 2.38 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 27 starts. The Kings are set for a two-game road trip next, visiting the Jets on Friday and the Oilers on Saturday. Kuemper's recent play makes him a risky fantasy option, but he's playable against the slumping Jets if he starts the first half of the back-to-back.