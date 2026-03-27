Kuemper posted a 19-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Kuemper didn't have a lot of work to do against the NHL's worst team, and he took care of business while facing his lightest workload in any outing in March. He's now 4-1-4 this month, and that ability to salvage points is keeping the Kings in the playoff race -- they're one point back of the Predators for the second wild-card spot through Thursday's action. This was Kuemper's third shutout of the season, and he improved to 18-13-13 with a 2.60 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 46 appearances. The Kings have a pivotal matchup versus the Mammoth on Saturday, and Kuemper will likely be playing a lot as long as the Kings remain the hunt.