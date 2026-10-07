Kuemper allowed two goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Kuemper's second start of the season went significantly better than his first, when he gave up eight goals on 29 shots to the Avalanche. The 36-year-old still took the loss, but he allowed just one goal in each of the second and third periods. Kuemper and Anton Forsberg have both started slow this season, and it's possible the Kings use a timeshare in the crease rather than leaning on either goalie for the majority of the starts. The Kings' next game is a tough one on the road in Vegas on Saturday.