Kuemper will patrol the crease on the road versus Buffalo on Thursday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Kuemper hasn't played since Saturday after Monday's clash with the Blue Jackets was postponed. As such, the veteran backstop comes into this matchup with the Sabres with plenty of rest. That should benefit Kuemper, considering his recent struggles in which he went 1-2-3 with a 3.56 GAA in his last seven outings.