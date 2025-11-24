Kuemper will protect the home net against Ottawa on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Despite losing his last two outings (0-1-1), Kuemper has allowed only four goals on 51 shots. He has a 7-4-4 record with one shutout, a 2.38 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Ottawa ranks sixth in the league with 3.24 goals per game this campaign.