Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Defending the cage Saturday
Kuemper led his team onto the ice and will get the starting nod Saturday versus Nashville, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Since Jonathan Quick has started the last four games, he'll be given the day off and Kuemper will receive the starting duties. The 27-year-old has looked excellent when he's been in the crease thus far, posting a .929 save percentage while winning both of his starts. However, Nashville scored five goals in their last contest against Anaheim, and Kuemper will need another strong performance to shut down Ryan Johansen and company.
