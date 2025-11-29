Kuemper stopped 27 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Friday's 5-4 loss to Anaheim.

The Kings took a 4-2 lead early in the third period, but Kuemper couldn't prevent the Ducks from rallying, and he then got beaten in the shootout by Troy Terry and Mason McTavish. The veteran netminder has just one win in his last four starts, going 1-1-2 despite a sharp 2.20 GAA and .918 save percentage over that stretch.