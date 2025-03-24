Kuemper will patrol the home crease against the Bruins on Sunday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper will start in the second half of a back-to-back after David Rittich was in goal for Saturday's 7-2 win over the Hurricanes. Kuemper has been locked in over his last six outings, earning a 5-1-0 record, .964 save percentage and 0.83 GAA. The Bruins also played Saturday -- they struggled to generate offense in a 3-1 loss to the Sharks. Kuemper is a strong play for this home matchup.