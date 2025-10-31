Kuemper allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Kuemper hasn't lost in regulation over his last six games, but he's just 3-0-3 in that span. This was likely a better result than he deserved, as the Kings trailed 3-1 late in the third period before the offense woke up to force overtime. Kuemper is now at a 3-2-3 record with a 2.82 GAA and an .894 save percentage over eight appearances. The Kings have tough matchups for the rest of this homestand, as they'll host the Devils on Saturday, the Jets on Tuesday and the Panthers on Thursday before hitting the road.