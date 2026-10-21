Kuemper halted 30 of 32 shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Kuemper took the first step in getting his season on track Tuesday by earning his first win of the 2026-27 campaign against his former team. After he surrendered a pair of early goals in the opening period, his confidence grew as the Kings continued to score, allowing him to keep the Capitals off the board. Overall, the 36-year-old backstop is up to a 1-3-1 record, a 3.94 GAA and an .869 save percentage across five outings. His overall numbers are still inflated due to his slow start, but Kuemper is trending back in the right direction with a convincing win against a quality opponent. Depending on when he's called upon for his next outing, he'll be a decent spot start in fantasy for the remainder of the Kings' five game road trip.