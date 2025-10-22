Kuemper stopped 17 of 18 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Kuemper missed two games due to a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old didn't face a lot of traffic Tuesday, but he still had to be sharp in this close contest. Justin Faulk's power-play tally early in the third period was all he gave up. This was Kuemper's first win in four outings this season, and he's allowed 11 goals on 94 shots, as the Kings have done well to keep the shot counts low through strong defense. As long as his injury is behind him, Kuemper should handle a starter's workload for the remainder of the season. The Kings continue their road trip in Dallas on Thursday.