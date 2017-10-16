Kings' Darcy Kuemper: Earns victory in Kings' debut
Kuemper turned away 23 of 25 shots for a win against the Islanders in his debut with the Kings.
Being the backup to Jonathan Quick isn't ideal from a fantasy perspective, but Kuemper had his moments in Minnesota and should be a serviceable fantasy play when he gets the nod. Quick is well-known for being an absolute workhorse, but in the event of a back-to-back situation like we saw this weekend, Kuemper is worthy of a spot start on a Los Angeles team off to a hot start.
