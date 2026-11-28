Kuemper stopped 25 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Kuemper recovered from conceding twice in quick succession during the opening period and kept Anaheim off the scoresheet in the third frame. Although his .893 save percentage wasn't particularly impressive, the Kings have won each of Kuemper's last four starts, a stretch in which he's posted a 1.72 GAA with a .939 save percentage. His excellent form can't be overlooked, as all four wins came on the road against Boston, Toronto, Montreal and Anaheim.