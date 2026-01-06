Kuemper stopped 33 of 35 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Kuemper was impressive and delivered his best performance in quite some time -- this was the first time he recorded a save percentage of at least .900 since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him six games. Kuemper has 12 wins this season, going 12-7-6 with a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 26 appearances so far. He's 2-1-0 with an .884 save percentage since returning from the injury.