Kuemper stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Kuemper had gone 1-2-1 with 10 goals allowed over his last four games. The 34-year-old finally received some goal support -- the Kings scored more than two goals for the first time in eight games. Kuemper improved to 15-6-6 with a 2.16 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. The Kings will play three more times before the 4 Nations Face-Off, with home games versus the Canadiens on Wednesday, the Stars on Friday and the Ducks on Saturday. Kuemper is likely to start two of those contests.