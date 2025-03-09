Kuemper stopped 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Kuemper avenged his shootout loss from Wednesday, holding the fort and limiting the Blues to just a Nick Leddy tally in the third period of Saturday's game. This performance ended a three-game slide for Kuemper, who was 0-2-1 with 12 goals allowed on 79 shots in that span. It's a rare poor stretch for the 34-year-old netminder, who improved to 19-8-7 with a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 35 outings this season. He'll likely cede the crease to David Rittich for Sunday's game in Vegas, but look for Kuemper to be back between the pipes Tuesday on home ice versus the Islanders.