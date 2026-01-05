Kuemper was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll defend the cage at home against the Wild.

Kuemper will make his third straight start since returning from an upper-body injury. The veteran backstop has given up four goals in each of his last two outings, posting a 1-1-0 record and .843 save percentage along the way. Despite his recent struggles, Kuemper has likely earned himself enough leash to play his way into better form.