Kuemper was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Montreal.

Kuemper is sporting a 3-1-1 record and 2.20 GAA over his last five outings, including a shutout victory over the Jets on Nov. 4. With Anton Forsberg struggling for consistency, the 35-year-old Kuemper could be in line for more work down the stretch, especially with the Kings currently outside the playoff picture.