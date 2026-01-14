Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice Wednesday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Vegas.

Kuemper has lost three straight outings, going 0-2-1 with a 4.08 GAA and .820 save percentage. Since returning from an upper-body issue, the veteran netminder has conceded four or more goals in four of his six appearances. If Kuemper continues to struggle, the Kings may need to consider giving Anton Forsberg some extra work in order to hold on to a playoff spot.