Kuemper is slated to start at home against Boston on Friday, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Kuemper won't be in the lineup Thursday in San Jose so that he can rest for Friday's game. He has a 7-4-3 record, 2.42 GAA and .904 save percentage in 14 appearances this season. Kuemper had a 1-0-1 record while stopping 35 of 39 shots (.897 save percentage) in two outings versus the Bruins during the 2024-25 regular season.