Kuemper is slated to start in Wednesday's home tilt versus Florida, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Kuemper should be fresh after spending Monday's 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh on the bench. He has a 13-4-5 record, 2.10 GAA and .920 save percentage in 23 outings in 2024-25. The Panthers rank ninth in goals per game with 3.21.