Kuemper is expected to start at home against Toronto on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper has a 7-1-0 record, 1.00 GAA and .954 save percentage across his past eight appearances. He'll try to keep that success going against the Maple Leafs, who rank seventh in goals per game with 3.26. Kuemper has a 25-9-7 record, 2.10 GAA and .918 save percentage in 42 outings in 2024-25.