Kuemper is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper will try to earn his first win since Jan. 5 after going 0-2-3 with a 3.53 GAA and an .855 save percentage across his past six appearances. He's 12-9-9 with a 2.52 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 32 outings this campaign. The Blues have lost their past three games while being outscored 11-3, and St. Louis is 19-24-8 on the season, so this is a favorable matchup for Kuemper despite his recent struggles.