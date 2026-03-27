Kuemper is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper is looking to get back into the win column after going 0-0-3 with a 2.83 GAA and an .883 save percentage across his past three games. He's 17-13-13 with a 2.66 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 45 appearances this season. Vancouver is a favorable matchup. The Canucks have dropped their past three games to fall to 21-41-8 on the season, and they rank 31st in goals per game with 2.53 this campaign.