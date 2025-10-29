Kuemper stopped 37 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The Kings took a 3-0 lead in the second period, but the Sharks didn't back down. They were able to tie the game, but Brandt Clarke scored at 13:20, and Kuemper made the lead hold from there. This was Kuemper's third win in his last four starts, and the 40 shots he faced were a season high. The 35-year-old is now 3-2-2 with a 2.81 GAA and an .895 save percentage over seven starts. The Kings' five-game road trip is over, and they'll get settled back in at home with a tough matchup against the Red Wings on Thursday.