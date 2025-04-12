Kuemper will patrol the home crease against Colorado on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kuemper is coming off a 24-save effort in Thursday's 6-1 win over Anaheim. He has a 29-11-7 record with five shutouts, a 2.01 GAA and a .922 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. Colorado sits fifth in the league with 3.31 goals per game in 2024-25, but the team is resting several integral offensive contributors in Saturday's matchup.