Kuemper will start at home Saturday versus the Blues, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper has lost his last three outings (0-2-1), allowing 12 goals in that span. His most recent loss was in a shootout versus the Blues on Wednesday, but he will get a quick opportunity to get even. The Blues have won six of their last seven games, so this will be a tough matchup.