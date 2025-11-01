Kuemper will protect the home goal versus the Devils on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kuemper is 3-0-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .908 save percentage over his last five games. His most recent game was a 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings on Thursday. Kuemper should continue to see a majority of the starts for the Kings, but he has a tough assignment Saturday, as the Devils have averaged 3.73 goals per game this season.